BizTech Share

Shutdown threatens the livelihoods of millions in Nigeria | Money Talks

Nigeria has ordered a two-week shutdown of its biggest cities to stop the spread of coronavirus. Home to more than 20-million people, Lagos is Africa's most populous city and the centre of Nigeria's outbreak. But as Sibel Karkus reports, many people are less concerned about contracting the virus, and more worried about where their next meal is going to come from. For more on this story, we spoke to Rafiq Raji in Lagos. He's the Chief Economist at Macro Africa Intel. #Nigeria #Stimulus #Coronavirus