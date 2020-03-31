World Share

Italy carries the burden of the highest global death toll

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain is approaching 100 thousand. A 12 year old girl has died in Belgium, believed to be Europe's youngest victim of COVID-19. And a 13 year old boy who had no underlying medical conditions has died in London. Spain has notched up another sombre record, reporting its highest single-day death toll. 849 people died in just 24 hours, bringing the country's coronavirus death toll to 8,189. Sarah Morice reports on the situation across Europe.