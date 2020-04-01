BizTech Share

Businesses struggle as Japan cancels cherry blossom events | Money Talks

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Japan, but this season has been clouded by the coronavirus pandemic. As the number of infections climb to nearly 2,000, the government has had to impose stricter measures to contain the spread. Festivals and other events have either been cancelled or postponed. People are staying at home instead of joining annual traditions. As Laila Humairah reports, it's putting a damper on one centuries-old craft. #Japan #Coronavirus #CherryBlossoms