Turkey-Russia ceasefire brings relief to displaced Syrians
02:38
World
Turkey-Russia ceasefire brings relief to displaced Syrians
It’s been three weeks since Turkey and Russia reached a deal for a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and it seems to be holding. Months of fighting had left entire towns destroyed and abandoned, forcing more than 2 million people to flee their homes. Now that the bombings have stopped, people are getting back to their daily routines but as Obaida Hitto reports there’s no guarantee how long that peace will last. #syria #turkeyrussiaceasefire #syrianews
April 1, 2020
