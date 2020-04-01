World Share

Domestic workers across Latin America face challenges amid coronavirus

Domestic workers across Latin America are facing challenges to find or maintain jobs as the coronavirus outbreak forces many countries to impose lockdowns. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #latinamerica #domesticworkers