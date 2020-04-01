World Share

Trump warns of tough weeks ahead as US deaths surpass 4,000

The US continues to far outstrip other nations with new cases of COVID-19. More than 180-thousand people have been infected- that's a fifth of global cases. More than 4,081 Americans have died. Liz Maddock looks at how the US is preparing for a surge that's predicted to start in the next 24 hours/ by Thursday.