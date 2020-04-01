BizTech Share

US government predicts up to 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 | Money Talks

From all-time highs to record lows, global stock markets have closed out the first quarter with their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. Shares in the US lost 20 percent between January and March, as the coronavirus pandemic hit investor sentiment. The first trading day of a new quarter extended losses in financial markets, after the White House changed its tune on the severity of COVID-19. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we spoke to Bruno Verstraete in Zurich. He's a partner and chief economist at Lakefield Partners.