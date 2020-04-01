POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Spain reports over 102,000 cases and 9,053 deaths
03:00
World
Spain reports over 102,000 cases and 9,053 deaths
In Europe, the number of deaths from Coronavirus continues to rise. Spain and the UK saw their highest death tolls to date, in a pandemic which the UN has described as the greatest challenge since World War Two. Globally, the number of people infected is edging towards nine hundred thousand. Simon McGregor Wood has this report. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #spaincoronavirus #ukcoronavirus #europecoronavirus
April 1, 2020
