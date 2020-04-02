World Share

Covid-19 outbreak on Zaandam cruise ship leaves four passengers dead

A coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship that departed Buenos Aires on March 7 has left four passengers dead, and nearly 200 others - including many of the crew - experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Zaandam is now on its way to dock in South Florida, but the governor says he wants no part in it. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.