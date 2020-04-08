POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19: A Future in Question | Bigger Than Five
The Coronavirus pandemic is consuming lives and our global economies--and for some of us, our jobs. All we can do is think-- what’s next? What will the short term and long term future look like? Will it get better? And how soon can we expect a vaccine? Guests: R. Ramakumar, Professor of Economics at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, India Dr. Nevan Krogan, a Canadian molecular biologist and a professor in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at the University of California San Francisco Jamie Metzl, a technology futurist, geopolitical expert and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and expert advisor to the World Health Organization. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #BiggerThanFive #pandemic
April 8, 2020
