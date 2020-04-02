POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the WHO right about masks?
03:42
Is the WHO right about masks?
The Czech Republic made wearing masks outside mandatory to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. So why does the World Health Organization advise against this? Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Masks4All #WHO
April 2, 2020
