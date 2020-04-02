POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Life Under Quarantine: In isolation with mom
03:49
World
Life Under Quarantine: In isolation with mom
People around the world are doing their best to brace for the coronavirus surge. It is a greater challenge for immunocompromised people, and every family has their own ways of dealing with the situation. Az Fahmi is in isolation in Sydney with her mom, who has cancer. This is how they are holding up. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19virus #corona #StayHome #StayingHealthy
April 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?