POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European Union launches $110B fund to help save jobs | Money Talks
06:52
BizTech
European Union launches $110B fund to help save jobs | Money Talks
Under siege from the coronavirus pandemic, Europe's biggest economies have had to shut down for weeks. It's brought the world's largest trading bloc to a standstill. With millions of people at risk of losing their jobs, the European Union has issued a $110 billion lifeline to help businesses stay afloat. Laila Humairah has more. For more, we spoke to Carsten Brzeski in Frankfurt. He's the global head of Macro Research and chief Eurozone economist at ING. #EuropeanUnion #Stimulus #coronavirus
April 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?