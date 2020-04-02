BizTech Share

European Union launches $110B fund to help save jobs | Money Talks

Under siege from the coronavirus pandemic, Europe's biggest economies have had to shut down for weeks. It's brought the world's largest trading bloc to a standstill. With millions of people at risk of losing their jobs, the European Union has issued a $110 billion lifeline to help businesses stay afloat. Laila Humairah has more. For more, we spoke to Carsten Brzeski in Frankfurt. He's the global head of Macro Research and chief Eurozone economist at ING. #EuropeanUnion #Stimulus #coronavirus