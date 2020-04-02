UN says food prices dropped for second straight month due to pandemic | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global food prices have fallen for a second straight month in March. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says its food price index was down more than four percent last month, triggered by worldwide lockdowns over the coronavirus pandemic. With restrictions on their movements, many people are stocking up on long-life products, and demand for fresh fruit and vegetables is dropping off. As Sibel Karkus reports, that's posing a problem for French strawberry producers. Abdolreza Abbassian spoke to us from Rome. He is a senior economist at the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization. #UN #FoodPrices #PanicBuying
April 2, 2020
