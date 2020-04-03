POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Pandemic: Economists warn of 'great depression' scenario in the US
03:08
BizTech
Coronavirus Pandemic: Economists warn of 'great depression' scenario in the US
While the human toll of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be under-stated, the economic implications of lockdown measures are also getting worse. Wiith the March employment report coming out on Friday, Wall Street is bracing for a scenario not unlike the beginnings of the Great Depression. Frank Ucciardo has more from New York. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USCoronavirus #CoronavirusEconomy #GreatDepression
April 3, 2020
