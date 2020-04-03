POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US death toll surpasses 6,000, more than 245,000 cases
02:30
World
US death toll surpasses 6,000, more than 245,000 cases
US President Donald Trump has expanded a wartime law to compel six more companies to produce ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. The decision follows his request for auto manufacturer General Motors to begin producing ventilators late last month. Thursday's announcement comes after weeks of pleas from leaders across the country who say the severe shortage would mean hospitals have to decide who lives and who dies. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USdeathtoll #coronavirus #pandemic
April 3, 2020
