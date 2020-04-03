World Share

African countries forcefully implement social distancing

More than a dozen African countries have closed their borders and imposed curfews to curb the spread of coronavirus. But safety precautions like staying home and social distancing are difficult to follow in impoverished communities. Adesewa Josh takes a look at life under lockdown in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.