Fears rise over impact of outbreak in the Gaza Strip

Many Palestinians consider the Gaza Strip a safe haven from coronavirus due to its isolation. But now the number of Palestinians with COVID19 stands at twelve. The UN is now warning that an outbreak in the territories could be disastrous. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.