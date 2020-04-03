POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and China trade accusations over Covid-19
04:22
World
There’s a war of words between China and the US over the coronavirus outbreak. It's a fight to control the narrative - where did the pandemic begin? Who's to blame? And it's an opportunity to flex superpower muscle. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USChina #ChinaUS #pandemic
April 3, 2020
