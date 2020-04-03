POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Crisis Exposes Political Fractures in Europe and US
14:20
World
Coronavirus Crisis Exposes Political Fractures in Europe and US
The speed at which the coronavirus has spread has not only exposed weaknesses in global coordination during a health crisis but it has also re-opened deep political wounds, especially in Europe and the US. The EU’s old divide between north and south is playing out over so-called ‘corona bonds’. And across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump continues to face a near daily barrage of criticism over his often contradictory statements on COVID-19, which is expected to claim between 100,000 to 240,000 lives in the country. So, can Europe and the US come up with a cohesive response to the crisis? Guests: Ozan Ozkural Tanto Capital Partners CEO Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador
April 3, 2020
