POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Wuhan officials plan to relax restrictions, urge vigilance
02:27
World
Wuhan officials plan to relax restrictions, urge vigilance
Across Asia, governments have implemented strategies to fight the pandemic. In Singapore, phone-tracking technology is being used to ensure people are sticking to a nationwide quarantine. In Taiwan, residents can be jailed or fined thousands of dollars for breaking a stay-at-home notice. Strict lockdowns are still in place across China. In the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, government measures are seeing some positive results. Reagan Des Vignes reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #wuhannews #chinacoronavirus #asianews
April 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?