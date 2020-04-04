World Share

Covid-19 puts strain on Iraq's limited medical facilities

In Iraq, the coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on its limited medical facilities. Infrastructure there has been crippled by years of war. So far the country has recorded 54 deaths and more than 800 cases. But doctors fear that's only the tip of the iceberg. Shoaib Hasan explains in this report.