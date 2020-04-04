POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Authorities deliver aid to older Turks staying at home
01:39
World
Authorities deliver aid to older Turks staying at home
Turkish authorities are delivering aid to older people who are staying at home. But officials have come up with a unique way to get hundreds of thousands of packages to this section of society in need. Semir Sejfovic has more from Istanbul. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusTurkey #StayHome #AidDelivery
April 4, 2020
