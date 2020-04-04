POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Elderly Covid-19 patient gives violin performance to Wuhan doctors after recovery
01:03
World
Elderly Covid-19 patient gives violin performance to Wuhan doctors after recovery
Remember the iconic photo of a doctor standing next to an elderly bedridden Covid-19 patient watching the sunset? The 87-year-old has now recovered and treated the doctors to a violin performance as a thank you gesture. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Covid19 #China
April 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?