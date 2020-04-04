World Share

Greek funeral director 'terrified' by pandemic

Υiannis Gousbounaris, the owner of a funeral home for more than 20 years in Thessaloniki, Greece says for the first time in his life he is terrified of funerals as the bodies are still potentially infectious due to the coronavirus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #Covid19 #Greece