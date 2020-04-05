POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump says country must reopen but 'a lot of death' ahead
02:15
World
Trump says country must reopen but 'a lot of death' ahead
In the US, so far, more than 312,000 cases have been reported, and more than 8,400 people have died. President Donald Trump has warned that many people will die in the US in the coming weeks, but says he wants the economy reopened. Trump says his government has a plan to get essential health supplies to where they're needed. Sally Ayhan reports from Washington. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USCoronavirus #TrumpCoronavirus #Economy
April 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?