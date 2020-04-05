What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Number of confirmed cases and deaths increasing in Africa

African countries are beefing up their response against Covid-19 as the virus continues its spread across the continent. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Africa #Coronavirus #Covid