Covid-19 pandemic deepens in Europe

Spanish authorities are beginning to say they're over the worst of the coronavirus outbreak. In Rome, during his Palm Sunday sermon, Pope Francis reminded everyone to care for each other. Warm weather in Britain made the virtual national lockdown difficult for many . The police have extra powers to disperse people., Queen Elizabeth addressed the nation with a message to try to reassure them. Iolo Ap Dafydd reports.