Coronavirus in US: Known infections reaches milestone after exponential growth
World
As we mentioned earlier, the largest recorded number of coronavirus cases is in the United States. President Donald Trump has said several times we wanted the country up and running as soon as possible. But his position has changed. He's now publicly accepted that the economy will have to remain shut down for the foreseeable future in order to tackle the outbreak. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #coronavirus #pandemic
April 6, 2020
