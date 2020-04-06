World Share

CORONAVIRUS: Are refugees being forgotten?

The UN is asking for billions of dollars to help those most in need during the coronavirus outbreak... including refugees fleeing conflict and violence. But with countries stretched to the limit protecting their own citizens, will the most vulnerable get left behind? Ole Solvange Norwegian Refugee Council Dr Paul Spiegel Center for Humanitarian Health, Johns Hopkins University Erol Yayboke Center for Strategic and International Studies Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.