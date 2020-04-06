POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey introduces stricter measures as coronavirus death toll rises
Turkey introduces stricter measures as coronavirus death toll rises
In Turkey, the number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 574 with confirmed cases now above 27,000. The government says it's closely monitoring the situation and implementing new measures as needed. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusPandemic #TurkeyCoronavirus #Covid19
April 6, 2020
