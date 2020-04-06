World Share

Turkey introduces stricter measures as coronavirus death toll rises

In Turkey, the number of coronavirus deaths has risen to 574 with confirmed cases now above 27,000. The government says it's closely monitoring the situation and implementing new measures as needed. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more.