African Union says continent faces dire economic impact from coronavirus | Money Talks

The African Union has made a grim projection for the economic health of its 55 member states. The trade bloc says millions of jobs are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic. With some nations already struggling with high debt and low commodity prices, the economic disruptions from lockdown measures could spell trouble for growth on the continent. For more on this story, we spoke to Jordan Anderson in London. He's a senior analyst at IHS Markit focusing on Sub-Saharan Africa. #AfricanUnion #Coronavirus #EconomicImpact