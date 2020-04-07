POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Third coronavirus related death reported from cruise ship
Third coronavirus related death reported from cruise ship
We're going to return to the US, where we've been closely tracking the plight of a cruise ship docked off the coast of Florida. It's a scene that's become all too familiar. Cruise ships around the world confronted with outbreaks of COVID-19 - not allowed docking. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #cruiseship #Covid19
April 7, 2020
