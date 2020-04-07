World Share

Turkey introduces further restrictions as death toll rises

In Turkey, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has risen to 649, with confirmed cases now above 30-thousand. The government says it's closely monitoring the situation and implementing new measures as required. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic