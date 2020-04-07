Death toll in the United States surpasses 10,000

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A grim statistic in the United States: The death toll from COVID-19 has now pushed past 10-thousand. President Trump warns this will be -peak week - for coronavirus cases and deaths. The White House projects up to a quarter of a million people could die by the time the pandemic is over. North America Correspondent Jon Brain has our report. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #USdeathtoll #pandemic #covid19
