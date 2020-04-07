POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Grim milestone: Over 10,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus
Grim milestone: Over 10,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus
Coronavirus deaths in the US went from zero to more than 10,000 in just over a month. Here's a visual timeline to put that into perspective. The US death toll is only exceeded by Italy and Spain. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #USCoronavirus #CoronavirusDeaths #coronavirus #covid-19
April 7, 2020
