CORONAVIRUS: What happens in conflict zones?
COVID-19 has governments scrambling to respond and it could change the dynamics in some of the world’s conflict zones, from Syria to Yemen to Libya. Will armed groups try to take advantage of the chaos caused by the virus - or will it put them on the defensive too? ​GUESTS Mukhtar Karim CEO, Lady Fatemah Charitable Trust Isabelle Arradon Research Director, International Crisis Group Jalel Harchaoui Conflict Research Unit, Clingendael Institute​ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
April 7, 2020
