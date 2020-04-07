British PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care | Money Talks

BizTech Share

The UK has suffered its deadliest day in the coronavirus outbreak so far after 786 people died on Monday, bringing the death toll to just over 6,100. The grim update comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care in a London hospital where he's battling COVID-19. His office says he's receiving oxygen treatment but isn't on a ventilator, and he doesn't have pneumonia. But as Sarah Morice reports, it's left the country wondering who's in charge while the prime minister fights the virus, and who'll be at the helm if he doesn't survive? For more on Boris Johnson's hospitalisation, we spoke to Chris Roebuck in Kent in the UK. He is a visiting professor of Transformational Leadership at Cass Business School. #BritishPM #Coronavirus #BorisJohnson