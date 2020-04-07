Japan declares state of emergency to fight COVID-19 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan declares state of emergency to fight COVID-19
06:41
BizTech
Japan declares state of emergency to fight COVID-19
Japan has declared a state of emergency in several parts of the country as the coronavirus outbreak worsens. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's announcement follows a steady rise in infections in the capital Tokyo and comes with a record economic stimulus package. The country has so far been spared from the major outbreaks seen in other global hotspots. But as Sibel Karkus reports, some Japanese believe Abe should've acted earlier. For more we spoke to Bill Emmott, chairman of the Japan Society of the UK and a former editor-in-chief of the Economist. #Japan #COVID19 #StateOfEmergency
April 7, 2020
