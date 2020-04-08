World Share

Domestic violence rises worldwide amid lockdown

Hotlines around the world are reporting a spike in domestic violence cases. With people now on lockdown, experts say that the most important advice given to victims - to leave - is now even more difficult. Sally Ayhan spoke to one expert who says that abusers are taking advantage. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #domesticviolence #domestic #Violence