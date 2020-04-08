World Share

What is a Covid-19 immunity passport?

If you contracted Covid-19 and recovered from it, you might be able to get what is called an “immunity passport.” Here’s what it’s all about. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid19 #coronavirus #ImmunityPassport