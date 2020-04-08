POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU finance ministers fail to clinch virus rescue deal | Money Talks
07:43
BizTech
EU finance ministers fail to clinch virus rescue deal | Money Talks
EU finance ministers have failed to agree on a stimulus package to help countries in the bloc face the coronavirus pandemic. As the outbreak strains health systems, they've been tasked with finding ways to cushion the blow. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the finance chiefs are divided on what's best for the economy. For more, we spoke to Jacques Reland in Saint-Malo, France. He's a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute. #EUfinance #coronavirus #stimuluspackage
April 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?