Collapse of tourism cash cow threatens thousands of elephants in Thailand | Money Talks
01:57
BizTech
Collapse of tourism cash cow threatens thousands of elephants in Thailand | Money Talks
In the age of self-isolation and home quarantine, the thought of taking a holiday is probably the last thing on most people's minds. Travel restrictions, country lockdowns and airline groundings have all spelled disaster for global tourism. It's of particular concern to Thailand, where foreign tourists and the money they spend make up about 20 percent of the country's GDP. And it's not only tourist operators who are suffering. Melinda Nucifora explains. #Thailand #Travel #Coronavirus
April 8, 2020
