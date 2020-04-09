POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Senator Bernie Sanders ends his campaign for president
02:03
World
Senator Bernie Sanders ends his campaign for president
Senator Bernie Sanders has announced he's suspending his US presidential campaign. Sanders took an early lead in the fight for democratic nomination, but has since fallen well behind the former Vice President Joe Biden. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, the coronavirus crisis has helped push some of his more radical ideas into the mainstream. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #BernieSanders #Bernie #2020
April 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?