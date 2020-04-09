World Share

Coronavirus spreads within the Saudi royal family – report

Doctors at an elite Saudi hospital have issued a “high alert” after 150 members of the royal family contracted the coronavirus, a New York Times report says. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Saudi #royal #coronavirus #Covid19