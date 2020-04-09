POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19: Iranian & US Workers | Bigger Than Five
03:38
World
COVID-19: Iranian & US Workers | Bigger Than Five
From day laborers in Los Angeles, to mothers working in Amazon distribution centers, to Iranians facing economic sanctions, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting home for American and Iranian workers. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #BiggerThanFive #Covid19 #Iran
April 9, 2020
