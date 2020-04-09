What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

Singapore shuts down amid fears of second infection wave

As Covid-19 infection rates increase, the city-state closes schools and all non-essential businesses and quarantines migrant workers. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #singaporelockdown #singaporecoronavirus #singaporenews