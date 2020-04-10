POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU nations considering to ease lockdown restrictions
02:25
World
EU nations considering to ease lockdown restrictions
Some EU countries are considering to ease up on their Covid-19 lockdown measures amid fears of second wave of outbreak. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #lockdown #Europe #EuropeCoronavirus
April 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?