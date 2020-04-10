UK economy contracts 0.1% in February | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The UK economy was almost at a standstill even before the coronavirus crisis escalated. The latest data shows a contraction at the beginning of the year, defying analysts' expectations of growth. As the country moves towards a historic recession, the Bank of England has pledged to help out if markets turn sour. For more on this Philip Booth spoke to us from London. He's a senior academic fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs. #UKeconomy #Coronavirus #Recession
April 10, 2020
