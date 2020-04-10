BizTech Share

Peruvian prospectors brave government crackdown to mine for gold | Money Talks

In Peru, hundreds of illegal gold mines have cropped-up. That's as prospectors hope to cash-in on the rising value of gold - a result of investors flocking to the precious metal during the current uncertainty in the global economy. But authorities are clamping down on small mining operations, and that's threatening the livelihoods of some of the country's poorest. Mobin Nasir reports. #Peru #Gold #Illegalmining